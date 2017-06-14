Nuggets promote Arturas Karnisovas to GM, Tim Connelly to President of Basketball Operations

Arturas Karnisovas was promoted from Assistant GM to GM of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, June 14. Photo Courtesy: Getty Images-Bart Young. (Photo: Getty Images-Bart Young)

KUSA - Denver Nuggets President Josh Kroenke must be pretty happy with his front office staff. He doesn't want them going anywhere.

According to the Vertical on Yahoo Sports, the team promoted Assistant General Manager Arturas Karnisovas to General Manager of the Organization on Wednesday.

Former GM Tim Connelly will also get a bump, as he's been named the President of Basketball Operations.

Karnisovas was reportedly a finalist for the Milwaukee Bucks' general manager vacancy. But before he could be stolen away, Kroenke stepped in and gave him that same title here in Denver.

Karnisovas is a former European basketball player, as he was a 3-time FIBA Eurostar and the FIBA European Player of the Year in 1996.

After his playing career, he was a scout for the Houston Rockets for five years, before being named the assistant general manager of the Nuggets in 2013.

© 2017 KUSA-TV