Nuggets to retire Fat Lever's jersey number

Fat Lever of the Denver Nuggets makes a layup during a game in the 1987-1988 NBA Season. (Photo: Mike Powell, NBAE, Getty Images)

KUSA - Milan Hejduk's jersey won't be the only one rising to the Pepsi Center rafters this season.

The Denver Nuggets will retire the jersey number of Lafayette "Fat" Lever this season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Lever's #12 jersey will rise inside of Pepsi Center during a ceremony on Saturday, December 2 when the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lever, a member of the Nuggets from 1984 to 1990, averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.46 steals a game in 474 games. The team reached the postseason in all six of Lever's seasons.

Lever will be the sixth Nuggets player to have his jersey number retired and the seventh member of the organization overall.

Denver Nuggets memorialized with a banner at Pepsi Center:

- Byron Beck #40

- David Thompson #33

- Dan Issel #44

- Alex English #2

- Dikembe Mutombo #55

- Head Coach Doug Moe

“With what Fat Lever has meant to this team, this city and our community for the past 30-plus years, it makes perfect sense to honor him by retiring his jersey during this special season,” Kroenke says in a statement on the Nuggets' website. “He is not only one of the best Nuggets in franchise history, but a great ambassador of Denver basketball as well. It is going to be an honor to have his jersey hanging in our arena.”

Fat's no. 12 is headed to the rafters! pic.twitter.com/tJZCDNl4pG — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 10, 2017

Excited to hear my brother Fat Lever @phattime12 is getting his Jersey retired by the @nuggets been waiting for this moment for a while! https://t.co/LBtY5dvsIP — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) October 10, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV