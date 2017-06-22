Nuggets trade down, take Syracuse Forward Tyler Lydon with No. 24 pick in NBA Draft

Feb 4, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) shoots the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. The Orange won 66-62. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

DENVER - The day started with reports the Nuggets were being aggressive, trying to acquire a star to pair with Nikola Jokic in Denver.

Denver has spoken to the Bulls about Jimmy Butler, source told ESPN. Would include multiple young players, not... https://t.co/ZVJHHy6vOA — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 22, 2017

It ended with the team opting for the safe route.

The Nuggets swapped their 13th pick with the Utah Jazz to move down in the draft to pick No. 24, where they selected Syracuse Forward Tyler Lydon.

In the deal, Denver also received Jazz Power Forward Tyler Lyles.

Last year at Syracuse, Lydon averaged 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the game. At 6'10", Lydon is considered a "stretch 4", meaning he's a big guy who can step outside and shoot the 3-pointer.

In his college career, he shot 39.8 percent from behind the arc.

Lyles, meanwhile, is entering his third season in the NBA. Last year for the Jazz, the 6'10" Forward from the University of Kentucky averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

