It's the middle of the summer, so let's check in on Winter Olympic athletes

People watch fireworks during the ceremony marking the 200 days to go to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on July 22, 2017 in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Photo: Woohae Cho, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Six months from Tuesday, American athletes will be in South Korea to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

This is the second time the Olympics have been in South Korea. The first time was 30 years ago in 1988 when they welcomed the world to their capitol city of Seoul for the summer games.

And while it’s summer, Colorado’s Olympic athletes are looking ahead to the winter games and new challenges.

We caught up with two of the most famous: Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.

“The harder the course, the more – the challenge – the better I seem to do,” Vonn said. “And I like stepping up to it, I like it when there’s pressure. You know, no matter what the obstacle, I feel like I can overcome it.”

Shiffrin has her own training corner at the Westin resort in Avon. She’s working to defend her gold medal from the 2014 Winter Games.

“There was times when I thought it was possible that I could actually be the best skier in the world, you know,” Shiffrin said. “When I was young I thought ‘I’m a great skier. But I’m a big fish in a small pond.’ And now … I don’t know, I mean, getting to this point, winning the overall globe is … pretty incredible.”

The Winter Games run Feb. 9 to Feb. 25. Matt Renoux will be in South Korea providing extensive coverage for 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV