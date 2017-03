On Olympic course debut, Vonn 1st in downhill training

Lindsey Vonn of the US competes to clock the best time in the women's downhill practice during a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Jeongseon, some 150km east of Seoul, also part of a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on March 2, 2017. (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI, This content is subject to copyright.)

JEONGSEON, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Lindsey Vonn liked her first look at the 2018 Olympic course on Thursday, finishing first in a World Cup downhill training run.



Vonn was 0.17 seconds ahead of Ilka Stuhec, the world downhill champion from Slovenia. Stuhec is set to win her first season-long World Cup downhill title in an injury-marred season for the American.



Sofia Goggia of Italy was third fastest, 0.59 behind Vonn. A second training run is scheduled for Friday on the 2.7-kilometer (1 2/3-mile) course before Saturday's World Cup race.



Now 32, Vonn is looking to return for the Pyeongchang Olympics and regain the downhill title she won in 2010 but could not defend in 2014 because of injury.



The women use the same Olympic race hill as the men, but with different gate settings.

