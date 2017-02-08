One year until the Winter Olympics

Aspiring Olympians train for the 2018 Winter Games. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - At the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, 17-year-old Wyatt Gedhardt is getting ready alongside other young athletes for a day of tough cross-country ski training.

“Running, doing strength and a little skiing today,” Gedhardt said.

Like many in Steamboat, Director of Athletics Jon Nolting says Wyatt and just about every kid has a goal that someday they will race in the Olympics.

“It’s normal in Steamboat to go after the Olympic dream,” Nolting said. “It’s an accepted part of the community and culture and it’s really cool.”

The club has had a lot of success with this over the past 100 years.

“We’re celebrating out 104th Winter Carnival here this week,” Nolting said. “It’s been a long line of some amazing athletes.”

The club has produced 88 Olympians who have made 151 appearances in the games.

“You have support of the schools, support of the community and support of the coaches who have been there and know what it takes,” Nolting said.

Part of that support comes during the Steamboat Winter Carnival starting Feb. 8. It showcases local athletes who want to be next in line -- while current Olympic superstars like Eagle-Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin are racing to compete at the next Olympics just 12 months away in South Korea.

“I’m thinking more and more about the Olympics, what my goals will be there,” Shiffrin said.

With one Olympic gold in Sochi, the 21-year-old now knows about the pressure the games bring and is working on how to calm her nerves.

“I’m just trying to figure out a way to prepare myself so when I’m at the start of the Olympic GS or Slalom or any other races and feeling like I’m going to throw up, I want to be there in the moment,” Shiffrin said.

Lindsey Vonn is looking to start wrapping up her ski racing career at the games.

“I feel like this will be a really good Olympics for me -- probably closing out my career,” Vonn said.

Korea has already completed most the work on their competition venues from ski hills in the mountains to ice skating and hockey venues in the coastal cluster. They are around 96 percent finished, but for Gedhardt and other young athletes, there’s still plenty of work to do before they build their Olympic dreams.

“It’s the main goal, it’s certainly a dream,” Gedhardt said.



