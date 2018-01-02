Terry will take advantage of time on Team USA hockey roster

PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Ice Hockey player Troy Terry poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

The University of Denver and the United States World Junior hockey hero, Troy Terry is going to Pyeongchang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Pioneers hockey star was named to the Team U.S.A Olympic hockey team, a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially at such a young age.

"There's something about just wearing the Red, White, and Blue when you're on the ice there. To have a USA hockey jersey on and knowing you're on Olympic ice is going to be pretty surreal," Terry told 9NEWS.

Terry is the youngest of the 23-man roster at merely 20 years old. Since Terry, there hasn't been a younger player on the U.S. Olympic hockey roster since Keith Tkachuk and Scott Lachance competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics at 19 years old.

"The Olympics is something the world stops to watch," Terry said. "It is a major sporting event and it means a lot to our country."

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado product is ready to represent his state, his school and his country. Terry won't leave until a couple of days before the tournament, and there is no training camp.

"There aren't many practices, so we have to come together as a team very quickly," he said.

There's a reason why Terry was selected to the national team at such a young age.

He's one of the top players that is currently not playing in the National Hockey League this year; however, that means the Pioneers will be missing one of their offensive anchors for two series in February.

"Well yeah, I'm glad it's not March. That would be a tough one," said DU Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

The centerman will miss a series against Saint Cloud State and another against the school's rival Colorado College.

"It's hard. That's why our team has been so good the last couple of years," Terry said. "We have so much depth."



It always helps to have one of your top players in the line-up, but the Pioneers will call the next man up to fill his spot, while Team USA utilizes the young center's talent to compete overseas.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for Troy," Montgomery said. "He'll go there and enjoy an incredible experience and bring back that experience and make our group better."

That's exactly what happened a year ago when Terry missed some time while leading the stars and stripes to a gold medal at the World Juniors Championships in Montreal. The then sophomore came back to Denver and assisted his team in winning an NCAA National Championship.

It's a back-to-back performance that USA hockey and the Pioneers hope Terry can repeat in 2018.





