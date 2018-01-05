Westminster archery star takes school on the go

Marya Remines wasn’t exactly staring down archery.

“It was kind of a fluke,” the 11-year-old said.

Three years ago, her parents decided she should branch out from ballet. A coupon lead her to Empty Quiver Archery in Broomfield, and helped her broaden her range, at the range.

“That was the beginning of a great thing,” Remines said.

Marya is now a two-time state champion, she holds two range records, and has won upwards of 15 tournaments.

“I want to be in the Olympics and I want to be in nationals,” Marya said.

She admits to being nervous doing an interview, but Marya sheds any stress with each shot. Which is surprising because the young star doesn't make things easy on herself. Marya uses what’s called a barebow. That means she fires without the assistance of sights or releases.

“It’s just funner with out a sight because then you have that challenge of trying to find an aiming spot and stick to that and getting better at your form and shot,” Remines told 9NEWS.

It’s a lot of work, and the competitions around the state take a lot of time. So much so that Marya and her parents decided to get out of traditional schooling.

Now she logs on to her computer and attends virtual classes.

“I don’t have to worry about a complex schedule. I can just do my lessons later,” Marya said.

She’s a 6th grader at Colorado Preparatory Academy. Now her classes travel with her, and she can complete her coursework anywhere with an Internet connection.

“It’s going good," Marya said. "I’m getting good grades, and having fun”

A student on the go, and that allows Marya to stay on target athletically, and academically.

