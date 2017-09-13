One game in, Siemian appears improved

Sep 11, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

ENGLEWOOD—One week into the NFL season the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott are looking up at Trevor Siemian in the passer rankings.

By posting a 94.2 passer rating in the Broncos’ 24-21 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers, Siemian ranks 11th in the NFL. Prescott and Rodgers, who also won their week 1 games for Dallas and Green Bay, respectively, are ranked 13th and 16th. Brady, whose Patriots were stunned at home by Kansas City, ranks 24th.

OK, so let’s stop this foolishness. It’s waaaaaaay early. Still, Siemian ranked 23rd in passing efficiency last season and his two-touchdown, 219-yard performance against the Chargers had the feel of a reliable quarterback who is better in his second year of playing than first.

“I think pretty good, but a lot of room for improvement,’’ Siemian said when asked to self-assess his opening game. “It’s good to know that you can play better and win.’’

During the offseason, Siemian said he watched film of more than 10 of the league’s better quarterbacks in the league, including his competition this week, the Cowboys’ Prescott.

“I love watching Dak,’’ Siemian said. “He’s so impressive to me. He looks like he’s been playing for ten years. This is his second year and it looks like it’s Year 12 for him. You can just tell he sees things really well, he’s really confident in their scheme and he’s impressive. …

“All these guys do something well. It’s interesting to see how their offense works and how their offenses are built around their skillset.”

