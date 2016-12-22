One more time from Broncos' locker room: There is no divide

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Outside linebacker Shane Ray #56 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a sack with defensive end Jared Crick #93 in the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—To little surprise, the divide inside the Denver Broncos’ locker room minutes after their loss Sunday has been revived into team Kumbaya as the week drew closer to the next game.

Still, Broncos’ defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Thursday doused whatever lingering resentment there may have been after Denver lost 16-3 to the New England Patriots last Sunday.

“The way I’ve always approached it is, our defense has to play better than the other team’s defense,’’ Phillips said. “It’s not about our offense. If their defense holds our team to 10 points, then we need to hold them to nine in order to play better than the other team’s defense. It’s not what our offense does, it’s what we do and what their defense does. We don’t even approach it that way.

“That’s why there really isn’t a divide as far as I’m concerned. There’s always frustration when you don’t win, it doesn’t matter, offensively, defensively and special teams. You’re going to get upset when you lose. If you don’t, you’re going to have a bad football team. I don’t see it as a problem and our players don’t see it as a problem.”

All Hail the Broncos’ offense! Denver’s defensive players were mad at the offense for not scoring more than 3 points against the Patriots. But apparently, the defenders aren't mad anymore as they prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Did Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, as an offensive captain, set the defense straight this week?

“Sometimes you don’t have to set them straight,’’ he said. “Sometimes you have to be silent and just let it blow over. I’m one of those guys, you be silent and get the guys on your side of the ball working. You have to get your confidence back and making sure we go back, play as a team and get better.”

