Orediggers Final Four hopes come to a close after Bellarmine loss

Orediggers' season comes to a close in 92-72 loss to the Bellarmine Knights. PHOTO: Dick Carlson/Inertia (Photo: Dick Carlson/Inertia)

DENVER - The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers could not sink their shots Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Orediggers were 23 for 62 on field goals and four for 15 on three-point shots in their 92-72 loss to the Bellarmine Knights in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championships.

Mines' first trip to the Elite Eight ended in a loss at the hands of a quick and efficient Knights team.

The Knights shot over 58 percent and made 10 of 23 three-point attempts, boosting them to healthy lead against the Orediggers midway through the first half of play. Bellarmine freshman Adam Eberhard had a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights to victory.

The playoff game belonged to them, and despite an Oredigger 6-4 lead at the start, the Knights led the entire game.

At halftime, the Kentucky school had a firm hold of the game 55-39, and they held on in the second.

For every Mine's two points, Bellarmine called with six points or more of their own. With a fast pace down the court, the Knights would drive to the basket time and time again, rarely setting up to allow the Orediggers to adjust. Plus, it also helped that they were 80 percent at the free throw line on 20 opportunities.

In the fourth quarter, with less than nine minutes in the game, the Orediggers trailed the Knights by an extensive 29 points.

Although, senior guard Natesan Gokul and the Mines team would close that deficit by nine points. Still, their Final Four hopes came to a close in the 92-72 loss.

