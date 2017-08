Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

WINDSOR - A 27-year-old state fishing record has been broken.

There's a new record weight for a black crappie caught in the state: three pounds and nearly eight ounces. The fish was more than 17 inches long.

Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Fesstus Stalder, from Greeley, caught the crappie at the Frank Easement West Pond in Windsor.

That's in the Frank State Wildlife Area.

