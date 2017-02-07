Arapahoe Basin announces plans for more terrain

Arapahoe Basin has announced the details of its plan to add more terrain.

The expansion will add about 468 skiable acres to the west side of the ski area.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer with the first runs opening in the 2017-2018 season. At first, they will only be accessible by hiking in, however a new chairlift will be installed over the following summer. Arapahoe Basin hopes this lift will be operational by the 2018-2018 ski season.

Called The Beavers and The Steep Gullies, the new terrain will serve mostly expert skiers and boarders with a few intermediate runs.

The Beavers is planned to have two blue runs as well as open bowl skiing and tree runs. This area will be easily accessible from the new lift when it is built.

All of the terrain in the Steep Gullies will be double-black diamond, steep, narrow chutes. Arapahoe Basin says it will be the most challenging terrain offered there.

Skiers and boarders will be able to get to both areas by riding the Pallavicini lift from the base of the mountain.

