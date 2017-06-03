Boulder's plan to alleviate parking problems near Chautauqua Park is underway

(Photo: Jordan Chavez, KUSA)

BOULDER - The city of Boulder's plan to reduce parking problems around Chautauqua Park started Saturday.

If you want to go to the park on weekends without having to pay for parking, you can park at a few different locations where a shuttle will pick you up.

The free parking and shuttle service are at the CU Regent, New Vista High School and downtown parking garages. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and dogs are allowed.

You still have the option to drive your own car before hitting the trails but it will cost you. Paid parking is available in designated areas and costs $2.50 an hour. There is no limit for long you can park there. There are five pay stations along Baseline Rd. or you can download the parking app.

The new parking options are part of a pilot program approved by the city council in April. The program will be in effect until August 31.

