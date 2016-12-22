Colorado ski area offering free lift tickets Friday

Howelsen Hill ski area (Photo: Wikipedia)

STEAMBOAT - Steamboat's historic Howelsen Hill ski area is offering an extremely affordable way to hit the slopes this winter: for free.

On Friday, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, fat bike riders and cross country skiers can all claim complementary lift tickets.

Howelsen Hill is Colorado's oldest continuously-operating ski area and is known for its iconic ski jumping complex and training center. In fact, since the ski jumps are open year-round many of our Olympic athletes use it for summer training.

In the winter, Howelsen Hill offers 17 alpine ski runs and 13 miles of nordic trails.

According to Steamboat Today, they first began offering free days last year and wanted to continue the program due to its success.

On Friday, the free lift tickets will be available from 11 am until 6 pm.

