Colorado Tourism Office cements partnership with sustainability group

(Photo: Krystyna Biassoum KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Tourism Office has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with a national outdoor-protection organization that is not meant to bring more people to the state so much as it is to protect the state’s natural treasures and preserve their attractiveness for generations to come.

CTO’s memorandum of understanding with the Boulder-based Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is the first such agreement between a statewide tourism office and the organization that was founded by the U.S. Forest Service 23 years ago to educate travelers about sustainable visitation of parks and other destinations.

Leave No Trace hopes to replicate it with other states in the near future, which would give the organization a much more consumer-facing platform for spreading its message of protecting outdoor spaces.

Under the partnership, the state and Leave No Trace will work together to develop best practices for at least three tourism-industry segments that have yet to be determined, CTO Executive Director Cathy Ritter said.

