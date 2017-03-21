Fort Collins climber returns to Everest

KUSA - Two years ago, Fort Collins climber Jim Davidson was making good progress on his longtime dream of climbing Mount Everest.

It was April 25, 2015, on the world’s tallest mountain. He had just crossed the treacherous Khumbu Icefall and made it safely into Camp 1, located at an elevation of approximately 20,000 feet, when a violent series of earthquakes devastated the region, unleashed multiple avalanches, and killed more than 20 people on Everest.

The tragedy ended the climb for Davidson and dozens of others, and he was initially unsure if he would return.

But this week, Davidson is setting out again for Everest, dreaming of reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain.

It’s something he’s dreamed of, on some level, since he was a boy mesmerized by black-and-white photographs of the peak, which looms 29,029 feet above sea level.

“I remember that when I was about eight years old, and it just kind of floated around in the back of my mind for many years and it was a slow journey to actually becoming a climber,” Davidson said.

As a young man, he climbed high-tension electrical towers working as a painter for his dad. Then he started climbing in his native New England. And then he built his skills climbing in the west. Ultimately, he pursued a master’s degree at Colorado State University and found himself drawn to the state’s mountains – and beyond.

In 1986, he climbed Aconcagua in Argentina, and since then he’s climbed all over the world – including a successful summit of Cho Oyu in the Himalayas. At an elevation of 26,906, it’s the world’s sixth-highest mountain.

“The value to you individually, and hopefully to those around you, is that it refines you into a better version of you,” Davidson said. “Now some people will do that through music or meditation, through motorcycles or running marathons. My chosen pathway is mountains.”

Davidson has experienced a lot of great days in climbing – and one horrendous one. On June 21, 1992, after he and his best friend, Mike Price, successfully summited Mount Rainier, they met disaster. A snow bridge spanning a hidden crevasse collapsed, plunging the two 80 feet into a chasm.

Price died. Davidson faced a seemingly impossible climb to save his own life. He managed to climb out of the crevasse, and for a few years afterward he did no serious climbing.

“I thought, well, maybe that’s it. Maybe I’m just going to go away from climbing – it’s too dangerous, it’s too scary,” Davidson said.

But eventually, he returned.

And now – after decades of dreaming and preparing – he is headed back to Everest for what is expected to be a two-month effort to reach the summit.

