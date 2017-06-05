Fort Collins man talks about climbing Mount Everest
Jim Davidson of Fort Collins spent most of his life dreaming about climbing one mountain. Everest He reached the summit May 21. After returning to Colorado, he shared what it meant with an old friend -- 9NEWS' Kevin Vaughan.
KUSA 9:33 PM. MDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Average price of a home in metro Denver up another…Jun. 5, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Paxton Lynch comes through with what coach said was…Jun. 5, 2017, 3:28 p.m.
-
Newspaper: Harvard pulls student offers over online commentsJun. 5, 2017, 4:18 p.m.