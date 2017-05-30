Hanging Lake Trail closing temporarily for maintenance

Hanging Lake, Colorado. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

KUSA - Hanging Lake Trail, and Hanging Lake exit 125 on Interstate 70, will be closed temporarily for trail work starting at midnight, June 4. They will remain closed until midnight, June 9.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps crews will work with the Forest Service to remove hazardous trees on the trail. They will also build more rock steps to the Spouting Rock waterfall and construct barriers to protect the historic resources mid-way up the trail.

"We are asking the public to please respect the temporary closure so the crews can get in and conduct some much-needed work," said District Ranger Aaron Mayville, adding that the work is critical to trail safety.

For more information about the management of Hanging Lake, call the Eagle-Holy Cross Office at 970-827-5715.

