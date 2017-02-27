Hickenlooper, senators invite huge Outdoor Retailer show to Colorado

(Photo: George Frey: Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper and the state's U.S. senators have written to the organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show, a huge twice-yearly trade event held in Salt Lake City, detailing why organizers should consider a move to Colorado.

In the letter, Hickenlooper and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Cory Gardner, a Republican, say that Colorado is the perfect location for the Outdoor Retailer show given Colorado’s bipartisan commitment to maintaining and protecting public lands.

“Colorado is unmatched in the opportunities to connect with outdoor enthusiasts,” Hickenlooper said. “We truly believe the show will not only find a new awesome home here but will also land new audiences.”

Outdoor Retailer's organizers say they will move the show outside Utah, where it has been staged for two decades, after 2018. They cited a dispute with Utah officials over their stance on federal lands. Several companies told organizers they would skip the summer show over the public lands issue.

