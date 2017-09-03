Hiker rescued after 75-foot fall

Photo: Google

PITKIN COUNTY - A man was taken to a hospital after falling more than seven stories while hiking in the Hayes Creek Falls area of Pitkin County.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of an injured hiker at around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Hayes Creek Falls is about 19 miles south of Carbondale.

They learned the 35-year-old man from Denver had fallen 75 feet. Personnel from the United States Forest Service, Carbondale Fire, and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen carried the man out, then sent him in an ambulance to the Coke Ovens at Redstone. From there he was flown by helicopter to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

His condition has not been released.

