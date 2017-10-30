(Photo: NPS)

KUSA - Park rangers are asking for leads to help find a Lakewood man described as an "experienced hiker" who is missing in a California national park.

Joseph Patrick Leap planned a day hike in Kings Canyon National Park. The 37-year-old planned to hike from Roads End to Mist Falls and Paradise Valley and return to Roads End the same day.

Leap planned the hike for Sunday morning, starting at the Roads End Trailhead where his vehicle has been found.

He hasn't been seen since.

Leap is described as an experienced hiker, but not familiar with the area.

Authorities with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Search and Rescue Team are currently conducting ground and aerial searches, but anyone who might have information about him is urged to call 888-677-2746.

More than 1.8 million visitors visit the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks annually. Kings Canyon is located in the southern Sierra Nevada, in Fresno and Tulare Counties.

