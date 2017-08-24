NPS turns 101 on Friday: free entry into National Parks

The National Park Service is looking pretty good for its age. The organization turns 101-years-old on Friday.
To celebrate, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks.
This, of course, includes the four in Colorado: Rocky Mountain, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Sand Dunes and Mesa Verde.
Not a bad way to play hooky and take a road trip to start a long weekend.
