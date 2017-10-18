Outdoor Retailer sets show dates in Denver for the next 5 years

(Photo: George Frey, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The largest show in North America for outdoor retailers has set dates for three shows a year in Denver for the next five years.

In July, Outdoor Retailer announced that it had picked Denver for its massive trade show, moving it from its 20-year-home in Salt Lake City Utah.

The show's move to Denver was announced in July with great fanfare, including speeches from Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The shows are an economic boon for metro Denver, they said. But its move also was a political statement over the use of public lands.

Members of the Outdoor Industry Association, the sponsor of the Outdoor Retailer show, were frustrated with Utah’s stance on public lands — specifically a push by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) to rescind national status of Bears Ears National Monument in Monticello, Utah. He and others view the designation as federal government overreach and misuse of the land.

In February, the retailers announced they wanted the two annual Outdoor Retailer shows to find a new state.

The Denver Business Journal has much more information at this link.

Here are the 2018 and 2019 dates:

2018

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: Jan. 25-28

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: July 23-26

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: Nov. 8-11

2019

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: Jan. 8-11

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: June 17-20

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: Nov. 5-8

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL