RMNP's rugged beauty ups need for search and rescue

Rangers rescue a visitor above Lake Haiyaha in Rocky Mountain National Park in August 2016. (Photo: Courtesy of Rocky Mountain National Park)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Mountainous terrain, high elevations and the allure of Longs Peak make for beautiful vistas in Rocky Mountain National Park, but also pose a potential danger to visitors.

Out of the 59 national parks in the U.S., RMNP often ranks in the top five for most search and rescue operations along with Grand Canyon, Rainier and Yosemite national parks.

Last year, there were 146 search and rescue incidents in the park. Between January and August this year, there have been 131.

Chief ranger Mark Pita said RMNP's search and rescue incidents haven't increased dramatically in recent years along with visitation, but the amount of people visiting the park each year has strained resources.

In 2016, the park recorded 4.5 million visitors, up 40 percent from 2012.

