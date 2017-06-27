Rocky Mountain officials seek to ease 'good problem' of too many visitors

Brian Fletcher and his daughter Adalyn, 3, visiting from Asheville, North Carolina, climb a rock to take a photo surrounded by fall colors on the Bear Lake loop trail in Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday, September 17, 2015 (Photo: Austin Humphreys/Coloradoan library)

THE FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Officials might characterize it as a good problem, but it's a problem nonetheless: Too many folks are visiting Rocky Mountain National Park.

That leaves new park Superintendent Darla Sidles readying to hire someone with an unenviable task: managing ever-growing crowds and making sure visitors have the best experience they can while protecting the park from behaviors that negatively impact the park environment.

"I'd much rather have more people coming than a lack of interest," Sidles told the Larimer County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

She was updating the commissioners on the state of the park. In short, 2016 was another record year, with nearly 4.5 million visitors. A month-by-month comparison to 2015 showed more people visiting every month. Only March was even close to flat.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2sfAPRa

(Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)