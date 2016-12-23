State's first ever purple sandpiper spotted in Summit County

13-year-old Topi Martinez

SUMMIT COUNTY - While most people driving on Highway 9 between Frisco and Breckenridge are heading to Summit County for the skiing, 13-year-old Topi Martinez is looking for something different.

“I’m here for a very special bird,” Martinez said.

He’s trekking through the deep December snow along the Dillion Reservoir with other bird watchers like 16-year-old Ben Sampson for the chance to see something very rare—a purple sandpiper.

“It has orange feet, and an orange bill and it’s kind of dark grey,” Sampson said.

It’s a bird that that has never been seen in Colorado before, until now.

Normally in the winter, the Purple Sandpiper lives along the east and gulf coast, but one somehow found its way to Lake Dillon.

Purple Sandpiper

Hundreds of bird watchers have been flocking to see it over the last week after two 13-year-old boys discovered the bird.

“It’s so special because it comes from the east coast, which is very far away,” Martinez said. “Pretty cool bird for Colorado.”

