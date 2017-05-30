Three magical words: Free fishing weekend

KUSA - Now that we have your attention…
Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife's annual Free Fishing Weekend is June 3 to 4, its website said. A license is not required to fish during the weekend, though all other rules and regulations will apply.
The CPW also has numerous resources for the inexperience angler, including:
- A weekly fishing report from Colorado's lakes
- A fishing atlas that shows the waters people can fish
- 101 places to take a kid fishing
- A report on what lakes, ponds and rivers have been stocked with catchable trout
- Colorado's fishing rules and regulations
There's also a video on setting up a rod.
