Three magical words: Free fishing weekend

Fishing is abundant around Beaver Creek. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Beaver Creek Resort/Thomas Green)

KUSA - Now that we have your attention…

Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife's annual Free Fishing Weekend is June 3 to 4, its website said. A license is not required to fish during the weekend, though all other rules and regulations will apply.

The CPW also has numerous resources for the inexperience angler, including:

There's also a video on setting up a rod.

