Unlimited fishing offered at a Colorado reservoir

RAMAH, COLO. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has lifted bag limits at Ramah Reservoir in El Paso County, allowing anglers to catch and keep as many fish as they want.

This is because water levels in the reservoir have been declining over the past two years and have now become dangerously low.

Rather than let the fish die, CPW issued an emergency fish salvage operation.

Basically, they hope the draw of unlimited fishing will bring enough anglers to the area that most of the fish will be caught and bagged.

Those who want to fish at Ramah do need to have a valid 2017 fishing license. Fishing will only be permitted during daylight hours.

Ramah Reservoir is part of the 400-acre Ramah State Wildlfe Area. It's located about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs on Highway 24 in eastern El Paso County.

The salvage operation will continue until CPW determines otherwise. At that time, they will make an announcement and post signs at the reservoir.

It's not clear whether fishing will resume at the reservoir in the future.

