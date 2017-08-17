Vail boy the youngest to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro

VAIL - A 9-year-old from Vail is now the youngest person ever to summit Mount Kilimanjaro without any help.
Zach Meltz climbed Africa's highest mountain with his father Andy and a guide team last month.
It took them seven days to reach the top.
The Tanzanian government normally has a restriction that children must be 10-years-old to climb Kilimanjaro.
Zach's mother told us he received a special permit because officials believe he had the maturity and experience to make the climb.
Two days before Zach set his record, 88-year-old Dr. Fred Distelhorst became the oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro.
Dr. Distelhorst is also from Vail. It took him six days.
