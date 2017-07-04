Outlaws' goalie Jack Kelly scores full-field two-point goal

Anthony Kelly #34 of the Denver Outlaws plays against the Charlotte Hounds during an MLL lacrosse game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 14, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. Denver beat Charlotte 21-7. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jack Dempsey, 2012 Getty Images)

The Denver Outlaws goalie, Jack Kelly, took advantage of the Atlanta Blaze in a last second effort down field.

The 2016 Rookie of the Year had only seconds left on the clock in the third quarter before he heaved it from the opposite side of the field for a two-point goalie goal.

Here is Jack Kelly's unbelievable full-field goal just before time expired in case you didn't see it earlier! pic.twitter.com/0JZIggmbo5 — Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) July 5, 2017

Blaze's goalie, Adam Ghitelman, had already grabbed his water bottle and was on the verge of heading to the locker room.

© 2017 KUSA-TV