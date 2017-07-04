KUSA
Outlaws' goalie Jack Kelly scores full-field two-point goal

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 9:42 PM. MDT July 04, 2017

The Denver Outlaws goalie, Jack Kelly, took advantage of the Atlanta Blaze in a last second effort down field. 

The 2016 Rookie of the Year had only seconds left on the clock in the third quarter before he heaved it from the opposite side of the field for a two-point goalie goal. 

Blaze's goalie, Adam Ghitelman, had already grabbed his water bottle and was on the verge of heading to the locker room. 

