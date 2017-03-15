Paradis again leads Broncos in performance bonus payouts

KUSA—For the second consecutive season, Matt Paradis earned the highest performance pay distribution among Denver Broncos.
Performance pay is based on a bittersweet formula where the lower the salary and higher the playing time, the greater the bonus. Paradis, for instance, drew a first-year, minimum $525,000 salary in 2016. By playing every offensive snap, he earned a $306,003 bonus so he really made $831,003.
The top 13 performance bonuses earned by Broncos in 2016:
Player, postion …. Performance bonus
Matt Paradis, C …..…… $306,003
Max Garcia, G ………... $263, 391
Trevor Siemian, QB ...…. $234,468
Michael Schofield, G ...… $211,035
Corey Nelson, LB …..… $185,097
Todd Davis, LB ……....… $179,155
Shaquil Barrett, LB …..… $177,307
Will Parks, S ………....… $175,500
Jordan Taylor, WR …..… $145,474
Justin Simmns, S …....… $129,041
Devontae Booker, RB … $128,323
Andy Janovich, FB ….… $122,052
Bennie Fowler, WR ……. $116,930
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs