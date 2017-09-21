Denver's Pepsi Center will host CHSAA's Frozen Four ice hockey championship in March 2018. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2015 Getty Images)

DENVER - Colorado's prep hockey players will soon have a chance to skate on the same ice as the pros.

The 2018 state hockey semifinals and championship games will be held at Denver's Pepsi Center, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday.

The semifinals will be on Thursday, March 1 and the championship will be on Tuesday, March 6.

The Colorado Avalanche will hosting Colorado's high school Frozen Four.

Recent sites of CHSAA's ice hockey championship:

2011 - Pepsi Center, Denver

2012 - Magness Arena, Denver

2013 - Magness Arena, Denver

2014 - Denver Coliseum, Denver

2015 - Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

2016 - Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

2017 - Magness Arena, Denver

