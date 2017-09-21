Pepsi Center will host CHSAA's Frozen Four

DENVER - Colorado's prep hockey players will soon have a chance to skate on the same ice as the pros.
The 2018 state hockey semifinals and championship games will be held at Denver's Pepsi Center, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday.
The semifinals will be on Thursday, March 1 and the championship will be on Tuesday, March 6.
The Colorado Avalanche will hosting Colorado's high school Frozen Four.
Recent sites of CHSAA's ice hockey championship:
- 2011 - Pepsi Center, Denver
- 2012 - Magness Arena, Denver
- 2013 - Magness Arena, Denver
- 2014 - Denver Coliseum, Denver
- 2015 - Budweiser Events Center, Loveland
- 2016 - Budweiser Events Center, Loveland
- 2017 - Magness Arena, Denver
