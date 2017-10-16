Peyton Manning and Eli Manning at the 2005 Fantasy Football Training Camp held at the South Street Seaport on July 18, 2005 in New York City (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Photo: Jemal Countess, NFL)

DENVER—Like many local residents, Peyton Manning attends his share of Denver Broncos’ games and pulls for the home team.

It was a little different for him Sunday night at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High. He was watching the Broncos play from a suite, as usual but this time the Broncos were playing the New York Giants, whose quarterback is his brother, Eli.

For the first time this year, Eli’s Giants won a game as they defeated the Broncos, 23-10.

“I feel for (the Broncos) but nothing’s thicker than blood, right?’’ Peyton Manning said after visiting with his brother outside the victorious visiting locker room. “To start 0-5, that’s tough on anybody.’’

Eli was only 11 of 19 for 129 yards against the Broncos, but he was efficient early, throwing a touchdown pass and not committing a turnover before the Giants went into their “four-corners offense” after building a 17-3 halftime lead.

Never mind Eli’s passing stats. Peyton was there to see his brother move closer to him for second place on the all-time list for consecutive regular-season starts by a quarterback with 205. Brett Favre is the record holder with 297. Peyton Manning is second with 208 consecutive -- every game in his first 13 seasons.

“I’m proud of him, (205) consecutive starts,’’ Peyton Manning said. “As a guy who played, I appreciate how Eli has been there for his team every Sunday. He’s taken a lot of hits. For him to do that for going on 14 years in a row, I’m proud of him for that.’’

Manning holds several NFL passing records, including single-season records of 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns he set while leading the Broncos to Super Bowl 48 in 2013. In Manning’s last game of his career, he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season.

He is now in his second year of retirement. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader with 539 touchdown passes and 71,940 yards. Eli Manning is seventh all-time in both categories with 329 touchdowns and 49,690 yards.

