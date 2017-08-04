PHOTOS: Day 8 of Broncos Training Camp

KUSA - With the first game of the preseason less than a week away, Training Camp action at Broncos headquarters is continuing to heat up.

Not to mention, the excitement around town is building, and breaking records.

Broncos fans set another UCHealth Training Center record Friday with attendance of 6,567. Entire organization appreciative of the support! pic.twitter.com/UJe5ydd8s2 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 4, 2017

Clearly, folks in Denver are ready for football season. Check out some pictures from the eighth day of Broncos training camp!





© 2017 KUSA-TV