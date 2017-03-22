Pioneers get motivation from unlikely source

Courtesy: Reno Boyd

DENVER - If you’re looking for a sign that the Pioneers have the right mindset on the ice, look no further, than off of it, and just outside the team's dressing room.

The Pioneers walk by a couple of motivational signs in their hallway as they walk out the ice.

“The funny thing about the signs is they’re from our ice maintenance crew, our zamboni drivers," said University of Denver head hockey coach Jim Montgomery. "They’re so in to it. It's unreal and it’s great to feel that support.”

Dave Fleming grew up with hockey and has a passion for it. He’s been part of Denver’s ice crew since 2008.

“My son graduated from the school here," Fleming said. "For a while, he was the manager of the ice arenas and I drove for him. so that was a good life.”





Fleming still feels like he has a family at the rink.

“My fellow drivers over there, we’ve grown up with these kids this season," Fleming said. "(They're a) great bunch of hockey players and students, and we want to make sure they go as far as they can."

Dave wanted to send a message to his favorite college team, a team that he’s a part of. He printed and posted a couple of the signs that read: “From here on in, you’re only 60 minutes from elimination! Every shift, Every play, Every minute MATTERS!!!!!"

“I just want to make sure we had our minds focused on that,” Fleming said.

Notice the use of "we". Fleming doesn't lace up the skates--although he once did at St. Louis University--and yet he knows that he is a Pioneer. The players know it as well and appreciate Fleming's signage.

"That just shows that these guys want it for us, and if they want it for us, we should obviously want it as well,” DU senior Matt VanVoorhis said.

The top-ranked Pioneers are four wins away from glory. Fleming knows the postseason also means that DU is just one bad game away from disappointment. That's why he printed the signs.





“The coaches of course take care of all the techniques and management, but that’s just my contribution to help,” Fleming said.

He is doing his part in hopes of helping the team hang a different kind of sign at Magness Arena.

That's the kind that comes with winning a national championship.





