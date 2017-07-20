Pioneers star in a new box lacrosse league

Trevor Baptiste practices with a teammate on Wednesday, July 19. (Photo: Rod Mackey)

LAKEWOOD - Lacrosse is a little like football. There is no more off season. Just ask the DU Pioneers. Many of their players are spending their hot summer nights playing the indoor game in the new Colorado Collegiate Box Lacrosse League.

"The great thing about the box is that a kid steps on the floor and you can't hide," said DU associate head coach and CCBLL founder Matt Brown. "You have to play offense and defense and the ball stays in play."

This is another chance for the DU stars to play with teammates and against teammates and in the case of Trevor Baptiste, Connor Donahue and Zach Runberg to play against roomates as well.

"There is a lot of chirping going on," admitted DU Captain Connor Donahue. "The great thing though is once we come off we're best friends again."

On Wednesday night Runberg played against both Donahue and Baptiste and Runberg said they don't take it easy on him. "I think he probably goes at me harder for being his roommate."

Baptiste agreed adding, "I can't let him score on me, but it's all fun."

Fun and different. The strangest thing about Monday and Wednesday nights in Lakewood is that the Pioneers face off specialist doesn't take face offs.

"It's really different," said Baptiste. "It's like knee jerk reaction to walk up there but it's nice to take some time away from face offs as well."

DU fans are not to worry, Trevor Baptiste will be back once their season starts. In the meantime, he'll just be trying to get the better of his roommates.

