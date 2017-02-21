POLL: Do the Nuggets need to make a move before the trade deadline?

Jan 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler (21) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle during the first half of a NBA basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

DENVER-- It's that time of year when NBA general managers are getting more phone calls than a clothing store during the holidays.

With the league's Thursday trade deadline fast approaching, several front office executives are hustling to make moves to bolster their team's roster for the second half of the season.

One team that is speculated to be on the phone these next few days? The Denver Nuggets.

Denver has already made one move at the deadline--exchanging Center Jusuf Nurkic for big man Mason Plumlee--but many reports suggest the team might not be done yet.

Possible names on the trading block include Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari and maybe even Emmanuel Mudiay.

But, should the Nuggets shake things up?

Denver currently sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, leading the next closest team in the standings (Sacramento) by 1.5 games.

Other teams behind Denver have been making major additions in time for a playoff push.

The New Orleans Pelicans, for example--who are just two and a half games behind the Nuggets for the eight seed--just traded for star big man DeMarcus Cousins to play alongside fellow superstar and All-Star game MVP Anthony Davis.

So, will the Nuggets feel the pressure to add someone as well? Or, will they stay put to avoid shaking things up in the short-term, possibly hurting their playoff chances?

What do you think? Does the team NEED to make some moves? Should they? Is it time to try to find a star to pair alongside rising star Nikola Jokic? Or, should they look to build even more draft picks for the future?

