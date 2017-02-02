POLL: Which Broncos legend is most deserving of the Hall of Fame?

(Photo: Getty Images-Doug Pensinger, Brian Bahr)

KUSA-- Who says Broncos fans won't have any rooting interest Super Bowl weekend?

Saturday, day before the big game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome some new members to its world-class group.

Of the 15 finalists, four used to wear blue and orange during their playing careers: Running Back Terrell Davis, Safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins and Cornerback Ty Law.

Davis was with Denver the longest--from 1995 to 2001--where he won two super bowls, one Super Bowl MVP, one league MVP and several other accolades.

Lynch carried the Broncos secondary from 2004-2007, where he helped Denver reach the 2005 AFC Championship game. But, he's perhaps best known for his days in Tampa Bay, where he helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl during his 11 seasons there.

Like Lynch, Dawkins spent the bulk of his career with another team--anchoring the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles for thirteen seasons. He came to Denver for the final three years of his career, but was still very productive even at the tail end of his playing days.

Finally, Law makes the list of former Broncos. Although, people often forget that he played seven games in a Denver uniform in his last season.

The cornerback was a big part of the Patriots dynasty, winning three super bowls in his long stint in New England.

All four players have impressive resumes, but are they impressive enough to get into the Hall of Fame in 2017?

Each year, between four and eight individuals get chosen for the prestigious honor. But, with a solid group of finalists, none of the four Broncos are a lock for this year's class.

So, what do you think? Which of these four legends is most deserving of the Hall of Fame? Vote here, or by clicking on the link below.

