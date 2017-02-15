POLL: Will Colorado State win its first Mountain West Conference regular season title?

Feb 14, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Colorado State guard J.D. Paige brings the ball up against Wyoming forward Jason McManamen during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams beat the Cowboys 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Babbitt)

KUSA-- The Colorado State men's basketball team has a date with history. And, that date is March 4.

After a thrilling victory against conference rival Wyoming Tuesday night, the Rams are in position to do something they've never done before: win the Mountain West regular season title.

CSU did win two regular season championships when the school was a part of the Western Athletic Conference in 1989 and 1990, and also finished as co-champions twice in 1960 and 1961 in the Skyline Conference.

But, since the Rams joined the Mountain West in 1999, they've yet to finish the year at the top of the standings.

With just four games remaining on the schedule, CSU could be crowned regular season champs after its last game of the season against Nevada.

If the Rams win out, they are guaranteed to win at least a share of the Mountain West title.

Colorado State currently sits atop the standings at 10-4 in league play, but Boise State (9-4) is just a half game behind in second place.

If both teams finish with the same record, they would be co-champions, despite the fact the Broncos won each of their two meetings with CSU this season.

However, if Boise State does fall further behind with a loss or two in their final five games, there is a chance the conference title could be up for grabs when Colorado State and Nevada (8-4) square off March 4.

So, what do you think? Will CSU win at least a share of the Mountain West regular season title for the first time in school history? Vote here, or by clicking on the link below.

https://www.playbuzz.com/9news10/will-csu-win-its-first-mountain-west-regular-season-title

(© 2017 KUSA)