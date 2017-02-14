Power Play goal sinks Avalanche in loss to Devils

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 14: Mikko Rantanen of the Avalanche battles Andy Greene of the Devils for possession of the puck during the third period at the Prudential Center on February 14, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2017 Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Devils defenseman Andy Greene scored the go-ahead goal on a power play and Kyle Palmieri converted on an odd-man rush with Taylor Hall to lead New Jersey over the struggling Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Cory Schneider made 28 saves and Pavel Zacha added a goal as New Jersey won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) in its push to make the playoffs.

Jeremy Smith stopped 37 shots in his NHL debut after seven seasons in the minor leagues. Recent waiver pickup Mark Barberio and Mikhail Grigorenko scored for Colorado, which has lost four straight and is 4-22-1 in its last 27 games.

The win was only the Devils' second against the Avalanche in 11 games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.