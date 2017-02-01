Prep star in jail, not signing with Michigan State today

Donovan Winter is a three-star weakside defensive end from Orlando Bishop Moore. The 6-foot-4, 240-puonder also had scholarship offers from Michigan and South Florida, among others. (Photo: Bishop Moore High)

Michigan State didn't receive at least one of the national letters of intent it expected this morning.

Spartans verbal commit Donovan Winter was in Seminole County jail instead of at Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic's National Signing Day news conference today, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He's charged with burglary and larceny of a firearm after being arrested Monday night.

The Sentinel asked Bishop Moore coach Matt Hedrick whether the three-star defensive end would sign at all today, and he responded: "No, he's not signing. Long story."

The Sentinel later learned that Winter (6-feet-4, 235 pounds) no longer is enrolled at Bishop Moore. The school said it wasn't allowed to comment on why the senior was missing.

Winter finished with 57 tackles (24 for loss) and nine sacks last fall.

He committed to the Spartans on June 20 and visited East Lansing as recently as three weeks ago, according to 247sports.com.

