Private services Thursday for Red Miller

Robert "Red" Miller led the Denver Broncos to its first Super Bowl behind his vaunted defense known as the "Orange Crush". (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

There will be a private visitation for Ring of Fame Broncos head coach Red Miller on Wednesday and private services on Thursday.

Miller died Wednesday from complications of a stroke one month before his 90th birthday and seven weeks before he was to be inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame.

In his first season as Broncos' head coach, Miller led the team to first-ever playoff and Super Bowl appearance in 1977. His Broncos made the playoffs again in 1978 and '79.

In lieu of flowers, Miller's family asks that contributions be made to his college alma mater, Western Illinois University, Sherman Hall, One University Circle, Macomb, Ill. 61455, Attn: Brad Bainter, VP, Advancement & Public Services.

