Rain won't stop the Rockies during Spring training

Rockies Spring Training 2017 (Photo: Aaron Matas - KUSA)

It's not typical for the weather to be dreary during Spring training; however, no amount of rain will wash away the optimism of the 2017 Colorado Rockies.

"I like the fact that we've had so many guys here early, that they got a lot of work done on the field, even the position players," said team Manager Bud Black. "In a way, this rain has sort of been okay cause it sort of gives the guys a step back, they've been working hard."

The Rockies finished last season 75-87 and third in the National League West. Despite going into August of last season 54-53, the team went into a downward spiral missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Glimpses of last season greatness has the players excited for the coming season.

"We have a feeling of what we can do before we step on the field so I think we know what we expect of each other and everyone's excited about it," said right-handed pitcher Jon Gray.

General Manager Jeff Bridich brought in a new manager and spent some money in free agency to bolster an already impressive lineup and bullpen in need of help.

"We made some really nice additions to our team to make us that much better so I think everybody's excited for the year to start and I think it's going to be a special year for us," said right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

Jon Gray believes that this coming year will bring the Rockies best pitching yet, along with offensive records.

The Rockies may just be post season contenders. "These are good players," said Manager Buck Black, "and we feel good about our group."

(© 2017 KUSA)