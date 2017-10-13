Ralston Valley pulls off last-second victory vs. Arvada West

GOLDEN - Ralston Valley quarterback AJ Jergensen punched in a two-yard rush in the final seconds of the game to take down rival Arvada West 20-14 on Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex.

It's the Mustangs eighth straight victory in their series with the Wildcats. The victory also snapped a 5-game win streak for Arvada West.

The final drive was set up after a clutch play from the Mustangs defense. Defensive back Jake Nishida intercepted a pass from A-West quarterback Johnny Krutsch and ran the pick back to the Wildcats' 30-yard line with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Wide receiver Chris McEahern scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats,a nine-yard catch in the first quarter and an eight-yard catch in the third.

Brad Roberts and Cole Mercer scored first-half touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Ralston Valley improves to 4-3 on the year while Arvada West falls to 5-2.

© 2017 KUSA-TV