Ralston Valley pulls off last-second victory vs. Arvada West

Cealey Godwin, KUSA 11:39 PM. MDT October 13, 2017

GOLDEN - Ralston Valley quarterback AJ Jergensen punched in a two-yard rush in the final seconds of the game to take down rival Arvada West 20-14 on Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex. 

It's the Mustangs eighth straight victory in their series with the Wildcats. The victory also snapped a 5-game win streak for Arvada West. 

The final drive was set up after a clutch play from the Mustangs defense. Defensive back Jake Nishida intercepted a pass from A-West quarterback Johnny Krutsch and ran the pick back to the Wildcats' 30-yard line with 30 seconds left on the clock. 

Wide receiver Chris McEahern scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats,a nine-yard catch in the first quarter and an eight-yard catch in the third. 

Brad Roberts and Cole Mercer scored first-half touchdowns for the Mustangs. 

Ralston Valley improves to 4-3 on the year while Arvada West falls to 5-2. 

 

 

 

