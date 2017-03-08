Ralston Valley's Dan Skipper finds his way to the NFL Combine

Mar 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports, Trevor Ruszkowski)

Former Ralston Valley Mustang and Arkansas Razorback, Dan Skipper, was the tallest offensive lineman at the NFL Combine this year, but this wasn't the first time he really stood out to 9NEWS.

© 2017 KUSA-TV