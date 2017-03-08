KUSA
Close

Ralston Valley's Dan Skipper finds his way to the NFL Combine

Dan Skipper at the NFL Combine

Brian Olson and Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 6:56 PM. MST March 08, 2017

Former Ralston Valley Mustang and Arkansas Razorback, Dan Skipper, was the tallest offensive lineman at the NFL Combine this year, but this wasn't the first time he really stood out to 9NEWS. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories