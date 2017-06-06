Rams and Buffs Track & Field teams prepare for National Championships

Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado will be well represented in this week's outdoor NCAA Division I Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams both have a handful of athletes -- Rams 10, Buffaloes 9 -- competing in the meet at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

The meet will be broadcast as follows: Wednesday, ESPNU; Thursday, ESPN2; Friday and Saturday, ESPN.

This year's runners will be covering a lot of distance in the National Championships. All nine Buffs are running 1,500 meters or higher and four of the Rams are also running distance races.

Freshman Madie Boreman and Sage Hurta from Colorado are representing the Buff's legacy in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, the same race that former CU and Olympic athletes Emma Coburn and Jenny Simpson both won as well as Shalaya Kipp at the National Championships.

Coburn, a bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics, won two national championships and Olympic athlete Jenny Simpson won three in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Colorado State junior, Mostafa Hassan, is the No. 1 seed entering the meet this year. He has the longest throw in the nation, 69-11/21.31m, and is ranked eighth in the world for shot put during the outdoor season this year.

The Rams also have two athletes competing in the decathlon, Josh Cogdill and Hunter Price. They are just one of five programs (Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia and Texas) that have two athletes competing in the ten events at the National Championships.

Not a Ram or a Buff, but Colorado native, freshman Katie Rainsberger is running for the University of Oregon in the women's 1,500 meter race after running the race in 4:28.74 at the NCAA West Regionals. Rainsberger, a former Air Academy Kadet, won two state championships in the 1,600 meter race in her junior and senior years.

Here is a complete list of Colorado and Colorado State athletes competing in the 2017 Division I NCAA Track & Field Championships.

University of Colorado Track & Field Student Event Date/Time - Pacific Time Madie Boreman 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm Sage Hurta 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm Erin Clark 10,000 Meter; 5,000 Meter Final 6/8 - 7:08pm; Final 6/10 - 5:25pm Dani Jones 1,500 Meter Semis 6/8 - 4:46pm; Final 6/10 - 3:41pm Makena Morley 10,000 Meter Final 6/8 - 7:08pm John Dressel 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm Joe Klecker 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm Zachary Perrin 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm Ben Saarel 1,500 Meter Semis 6/7 - 4:46pm; Final 6/9 - 5:42pm Colorado State University Track & Field Student Event Date/Time - Pacific Time Josh Cogdill Decathlon Schedule below Hunter Price Decathlon Schedule below Mostafa Hassan Shot Put Final 6/7 - 6:40pm Grant Fischer 10,000 Meter Final 6/7 - 7:08pm Jerrell Mock 10,000 Meter Final 6/7 - 7:08pm Linnea Jonsson Hammer Final 6/8 - 2pm Janelle Lincks 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm Lorenda Holston 100-Meter Hurdles Semis 6/8 - 5:32pm; Final 6/10 - 4:17pm Aaliyah Pete Shot Put Final 6/8 - 6:40pm Cole Rockhold 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm Decathlon Schedule Event Time - Pacific Time 100M 6/7 - 12:30pm Long Jump 6/7 - 1:10pm Shot Put 6/7 - 2:25pm High Jump 6/7 - 3:40pm 400M 6/7 - 6:56pm 110M Hurdles 6/8 - 10:30am Discus Throw 6/8 - 11:20am Pole Vault 6/8 - 12:30pm Javelin Throw 6/8 - 3:00pm 1500M 6/8 - 6:56pm

