Rams and Buffs Track & Field teams prepare for National Championships

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 5:19 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

Colorado will be well represented in this week's outdoor NCAA Division I Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams both have a handful of athletes -- Rams 10, Buffaloes 9 -- competing in the meet at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. 

The meet will be broadcast as follows: Wednesday, ESPNU; Thursday, ESPN2; Friday and Saturday, ESPN. 

This year's runners will be covering a lot of distance in the National Championships. All nine Buffs are running 1,500 meters or higher and four of the Rams are also running distance races. 

Freshman Madie Boreman and Sage Hurta from Colorado are representing the Buff's legacy in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, the same race that former CU and Olympic athletes Emma Coburn and Jenny Simpson both won as well as Shalaya Kipp at the National Championships.

Coburn, a bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics, won two national championships and Olympic athlete Jenny Simpson won three in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. 

Colorado State junior, Mostafa Hassan, is the No. 1 seed entering the meet this year. He has the longest throw in the nation, 69-11/21.31m, and is ranked eighth in the world for shot put during the outdoor season this year. 

The Rams also have two athletes competing in the decathlon, Josh Cogdill and Hunter Price. They are just one of five programs (Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia and Texas) that have two athletes competing in the ten events at the National Championships. 

Not a Ram or a Buff, but Colorado native, freshman Katie Rainsberger is running for the University of Oregon in the women's 1,500 meter race after running the race in 4:28.74 at the NCAA West Regionals. Rainsberger, a former Air Academy Kadet, won two state championships in the 1,600 meter race in her junior and senior years. 

Here is a complete list of Colorado and Colorado State athletes competing in the 2017 Division I NCAA Track & Field Championships. 

University of Colorado Track & Field
Student Event Date/Time - Pacific Time
Madie Boreman 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
Sage Hurta 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
Erin Clark 10,000 Meter; 5,000 Meter Final 6/8 - 7:08pm; Final 6/10 - 5:25pm
Dani Jones 1,500 Meter Semis 6/8 - 4:46pm; Final 6/10 - 3:41pm
Makena Morley 10,000 Meter Final 6/8 - 7:08pm
John Dressel 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
Joe Klecker 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
Zachary Perrin 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
Ben Saarel 1,500 Meter Semis 6/7 - 4:46pm; Final 6/9 - 5:42pm
Colorado State University Track & Field
Student Event Date/Time - Pacific Time
Josh Cogdill Decathlon Schedule below
Hunter Price Decathlon Schedule below
Mostafa Hassan Shot Put Final 6/7 - 6:40pm
Grant Fischer 10,000 Meter Final 6/7 - 7:08pm
Jerrell Mock 10,000 Meter Final 6/7 - 7:08pm
Linnea Jonsson Hammer Final 6/8 - 2pm
Janelle Lincks 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
Lorenda Holston 100-Meter Hurdles Semis 6/8 - 5:32pm; Final 6/10 - 4:17pm
Aaliyah Pete Shot Put Final 6/8 - 6:40pm
Cole Rockhold 5,000 Meter Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
Decathlon Schedule  
Event Time - Pacific Time  
100M 6/7 - 12:30pm  
Long Jump 6/7 - 1:10pm  
Shot Put 6/7 - 2:25pm  
High Jump 6/7 - 3:40pm  
400M 6/7 - 6:56pm  
110M Hurdles 6/8 - 10:30am  
Discus Throw 6/8 - 11:20am  
Pole Vault 6/8 - 12:30pm  
Javelin Throw 6/8 - 3:00pm  
1500M 6/8 - 6:56pm  

 

