Rams and Buffs Track & Field teams prepare for National Championships

Colorado will be well represented in this week's outdoor NCAA Division I Track & Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams both have a handful of athletes -- Rams 10, Buffaloes 9 -- competing in the meet at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
The meet will be broadcast as follows: Wednesday, ESPNU; Thursday, ESPN2; Friday and Saturday, ESPN.
This year's runners will be covering a lot of distance in the National Championships. All nine Buffs are running 1,500 meters or higher and four of the Rams are also running distance races.
Freshman Madie Boreman and Sage Hurta from Colorado are representing the Buff's legacy in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, the same race that former CU and Olympic athletes Emma Coburn and Jenny Simpson both won as well as Shalaya Kipp at the National Championships.
Coburn, a bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics, won two national championships and Olympic athlete Jenny Simpson won three in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.
Colorado State junior, Mostafa Hassan, is the No. 1 seed entering the meet this year. He has the longest throw in the nation, 69-11/21.31m, and is ranked eighth in the world for shot put during the outdoor season this year.
The Rams also have two athletes competing in the decathlon, Josh Cogdill and Hunter Price. They are just one of five programs (Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia and Texas) that have two athletes competing in the ten events at the National Championships.
Not a Ram or a Buff, but Colorado native, freshman Katie Rainsberger is running for the University of Oregon in the women's 1,500 meter race after running the race in 4:28.74 at the NCAA West Regionals. Rainsberger, a former Air Academy Kadet, won two state championships in the 1,600 meter race in her junior and senior years.
Here is a complete list of Colorado and Colorado State athletes competing in the 2017 Division I NCAA Track & Field Championships.
|University of Colorado Track & Field
|Student
|Event
|Date/Time - Pacific Time
|Madie Boreman
|3,000 Meter Steeplechase
|Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
|Sage Hurta
|3,000 Meter Steeplechase
|Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
|Erin Clark
|10,000 Meter; 5,000 Meter
|Final 6/8 - 7:08pm; Final 6/10 - 5:25pm
|Dani Jones
|1,500 Meter
|Semis 6/8 - 4:46pm; Final 6/10 - 3:41pm
|Makena Morley
|10,000 Meter
|Final 6/8 - 7:08pm
|John Dressel
|5,000 Meter
|Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
|Joe Klecker
|5,000 Meter
|Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
|Zachary Perrin
|5,000 Meter
|Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
|Ben Saarel
|1,500 Meter
|Semis 6/7 - 4:46pm; Final 6/9 - 5:42pm
|Colorado State University Track & Field
|Student
|Event
|Date/Time - Pacific Time
|Josh Cogdill
|Decathlon
|Schedule below
|Hunter Price
|Decathlon
|Schedule below
|Mostafa Hassan
|Shot Put
|Final 6/7 - 6:40pm
|Grant Fischer
|10,000 Meter
|Final 6/7 - 7:08pm
|Jerrell Mock
|10,000 Meter
|Final 6/7 - 7:08pm
|Linnea Jonsson
|Hammer
|Final 6/8 - 2pm
|Janelle Lincks
|3,000 Meter Steeplechase
|Semis 6/8 - 5:02pm; Final 6/10 - 3:54pm
|Lorenda Holston
|100-Meter Hurdles
|Semis 6/8 - 5:32pm; Final 6/10 - 4:17pm
|Aaliyah Pete
|Shot Put
|Final 6/8 - 6:40pm
|Cole Rockhold
|5,000 Meter
|Final 6/9 - 7:25pm
|Decathlon Schedule
|Event
|Time - Pacific Time
|100M
|6/7 - 12:30pm
|Long Jump
|6/7 - 1:10pm
|Shot Put
|6/7 - 2:25pm
|High Jump
|6/7 - 3:40pm
|400M
|6/7 - 6:56pm
|110M Hurdles
|6/8 - 10:30am
|Discus Throw
|6/8 - 11:20am
|Pole Vault
|6/8 - 12:30pm
|Javelin Throw
|6/8 - 3:00pm
|1500M
|6/8 - 6:56pm
