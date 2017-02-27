Rams closing in on first Mountain West regular season title

Feb 25, 2017; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams fans storm the court of Moby Arena following the win over the against the San Diego State Aztecs at Moby Arena. The Rams defeated the Aztecs 56-55. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

FORT COLLINS - Only two games remain on the schedule and Colorado State is in position to win the program's first Mountain West regular season title.

When preseason polls came out at the Mountain West Media Day back in October no one was giving the Rams a chance, picking them to finish seventh in conference play. San Diego State, who CSU swept this season, was the favorite for a fourth consecutive year.

Maybe being picked to finish seventh was a blessing for the Rams. Seven has been a lucky number for CSU this year and now the "Magnificent Seven" can prove everyone wrong.

The 2016-17 season has been a year of milestones for CSU and they've done mostly all of it short-handed.

For the first time in 14 years they beat SDSU on the road and swept the season series against the Aztecs. They also beat New Mexico in the Pit for the first time since 2007 and UNLV on the road for the first time since 2011.

The Rams also ended their five-game losing streak to Wyoming earlier this season and have a chance to sweep the series tomorrow night in what should be a packed Moby Arena.

If the Rams beat the Cowboys and Nevada beats San Jose State on Wednesday, their final game against the Wolf Pack, who they're currently tied with for first place, will decide the outright champion of the regular season title. Same goes if both teams were to lose.

If CSU wins tomorrow and Nevada loses, the Rams will have secured at least a share of the regular season conference title in what could be a three-way tie between Nevada and Boise State if the Broncos were to win their final two games.

Colorado State has won five consecutive road games, something they haven't done since the 1988-89 season. If they want to continue adding to their year of firsts, they'll likely have to improve that streak to seven to claim the program's first MW regular season title.

