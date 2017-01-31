Rams suffer another tough loss to Boise State

Jan 31, 2017; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

FORT COLLINS - It wouldn't be a CSU and Boise State game unless it came down to the final seconds. Last time these two teams met Chandler Hutchinson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Rams 74-73.

Tonight, after cutting a 17 point deficit to just three points at the half and keeping the game within a possession in the final minute, CSU once again fell to Boise State in a heartbreaking 79-76 loss.

The Broncos got off to a hot start early, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 75% from behind the arc, while CSU went just 2-of-12 which led to a 21-7 Boise State lead.

With five minutes remaining in the first half and the Rams trailing 36-19, Gian Clavell hit a 30-footer while drawing the foul and went on to convert the four point play. That shot brought life back into what had been a sluggish effort by CSU and helped them close out the half on a 21-7 run after a three by J.D. Paige to beat the buzzer.

It looked as if the Rams were about to pull off another miraculous comeback with 31 seconds left in the game when Paige made a tough layup to cut Boise State's lead to 73-72. CSU intentionally fouled Austin Davis immediately after with 26 seconds remaining and Davis knocked down both of his free throws to extend the lead back to three.

With a chance to tie the game, Prentiss Nixon took an aggressive drive to the basket and turned the ball over.

Boise State (14-7, 7-3 MW) now sits in sole possession of second place in conference standings after the two entered the game tied. CSU (14-9, 6-4 MW) falls to third place with New Mexico, who plays at UNLV tomorrow night.

