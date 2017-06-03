Rapids rally to beat Columbus 2-1

Jun 3, 2017; Commerce City, CO, USA; Rapids forward Alan Gordon and goalkeeper Zac MacMath (middle) and midfielder Joshua Gatt (45) celebrate the win over the Columbus Crew at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon scored late goals six minutes apart and the Colorado Rapids took a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-8-1) came in with just 10 goals, tied for the worst in the MLS, and appeared headed for more disappointment. But Doyle tied the match with a sliding tap-in off a short cross from Marlon Hairston in the 80th minute for his third goal this season. Gordon got his first goal, heading in the ball at the far post off a pinpoint pass by Joshua Gatt in the 86th.

The Crew (7-8-1) took a 1-0 lead when Federico Higuain scored his sixth goal, scoring from the top of the box in the 61st after his on-target shot deflected off Micheal Azira into the net as goalie Zac MacMath dove the opposite direction. MacMath subbed for Tim Howard, who is away for World Cup qualifying.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press